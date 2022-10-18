To the editor: The two flags at the Mission House, honoring the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans and the LGBT community, represent the town’s inclusive practices, and we suggest they are not meant to be exclusionary. ("Letter: Put the Stars and Stripes back on the Mission House flagpole," Eagle, Oct. 15.)
These two underrepresented groups have suffered so much throughout history. How proud we are to be associated with a community that embraces diversity and honors how different people, with different perspectives, can come together to make our world a better place.
Joyce Butler and Rick Wilcox, Great Barrington