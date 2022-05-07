To the editor: Just leaked, Mitch McConnell’s "Honey do list":
1. Pack all lower judgeships — check.
2. Block all Democratic judicial appointments — check.
3. Lie to the citizens of America about Jan. 6, 2021 — check.
4. Pack the Supreme Court — check.
5. Get rid of Roe v. Wade — check.
6. Get rid of gay rights and marriage — working on.
7. Limit voting rights — check.
8. Control Joe Manchin — in progress.
9. Get rid of Obamacare — in progress.
10. High gas prices and other costs are more important than life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — in progress.
This is just a taste of his list.
John FitzGerald, Pittsfield