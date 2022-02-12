To the editor: We are fast approaching Valentine's Day when many of us will be sharing symbols of our love with very special people in our lives.
We also just celebrated the birth of Martin Luther King Jr., who in a remarkable sermon on love provided us with some highly relevant insights for our complex interactions in our extremely divided nation.
On love, Dr. King said: "I'm not talking about some sentimental quality. I’m not talking about an affectionate response. It would be nonsense to urge oppressed people to love their violent oppressors in an affectionate sense, and I have never advised that. When Jesus said, 'Love your enemies,' I’m happy he didn’t say, 'Like your enemies.' It’s pretty difficult to like some people. But love is greater than like. Love is understanding, creative, redemptive goodwill for all men. And when one develops this, one rises to the position of being able to love the person who does the evil deed, while hating the deed that the person does. And I believe that this can be done. Psychiatrists are telling us now that hatred is a dangerous force, not merely for the hated, but also the hater. Many of the strange things that happen in the subconscious, many of the inner conflicts, are rooted in hate and so they are saying, 'Love or perish.' It is with this kind of love, that organizes itself into mass action, that we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation and the world into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. Certainly, this is the great challenge facing us."
While these thoughts are from many decades ago, unfortunately their relevance is highly appropriate today. Seeing our lives through this lens would allow us, on either side of walls of separation, to end the high level of animosity felt by many of us and replace it by detesting the deeds that are offensive, while not resorting to hatred of others whose lives involve a similar search for love to our own yearnings. For example, there are plenty of wonderful people, worthy of love, who accept statements about our last presidential election that have been proven untrue, even by many officials of both parties.
To reach across the boundary of differing perceptions for such an issue, using Dr. King's version of love, would diminish many of the feelings of ill will abroad in our body politic today.
Don Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.