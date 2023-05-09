Letter: Moderators can still enforce civility at town meetings

To the editor: Happily, there is an exception to the recent Barron v. Kolenda decision which appears to permit rudeness at Select Board and other meetings. (“You have the right to be rude," Eagle, May 6.)
That important exception is citizen behavior at our annual and special town meetings. The decision makes clear that its scope is strictly limited to the public comment portion of a public meeting and does not apply to the legislative session we call town meeting.
By statute, the moderator in Massachusetts continues to have broad authority to “preside and regulate the proceedings.” Nothing in the Barron decision limits that authority or restricts the moderator’s ability to manage a town meeting so that discussions can remain civil and productive. Indeed, prior decisions in Massachusetts have drawn even greater distinctions between the public comment portion of a public meeting — where apparently rules of civility no longer apply — and a town meeting, noting town meeting’s special status as a legislative, deliberative assembly.
I’m sure that I, and my fellow moderators in the commonwealth, are pleased that the court drew this distinction and that we can continue to preside over the oldest democratic institution in the United States, where citizen legislators can continue to disagree without being disagreeable.
Barry R. Shapiro, New Marlborough
The writer is the New Marlborough town moderator.