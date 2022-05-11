To the editor: I have admired reporter Heather Bellows’ writing and have watched The Berkshire Eagle getting better and better, but, and there is a strong but, Ms. Bellows reporting and The Eagle’s editorial on happenings in Monterey fails its readers and my town.
Much of the information Ms. Bellows has relied on seems to have come from one Select Board member who rarely shows up for board meetings and has sued the town (luckily, unsuccessfully). ("What happens when one town employee has too much power? It doesn’t go well, probe into Monterey's long civic conflict finds," Eagle, May 1.)
In the editorial, The Eagle touts the impartiality of the investigation, on which we the taxpayers paid much more than had been suggested. ("Our Opinion: Monterey paid for an investigative report; officials shouldn't just sweep it under the rug," Eagle, May 7.) Add to this that the investigation failed to interview several of the people highlighted in the report.
Karen Shreefter, Monterey