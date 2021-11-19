To the editor: The Eagle’s editorial assertion ("Our Opinion: Monterey's morass of accusations needs disinfecting sunlight, not hasty recalls," Eagle, Nov. 13) that a recall vote is divisive has it backwards.
Strife and polarization come first; without remedy, disputes may fester. The effort to establish recall in Monterey is well more than a year old. Under Massachusetts law, a town governed by open town meeting must request that the Legislature pass an act allowing it to hold recall elections. The issue was raised in 2020 in a long, cold, outdoor, pandemic-era town meeting. It never came to a vote.
Following vigorous and well-moderated discussion a few weeks ago, the first step toward recall was approved by 86 percent of those present and voting, with an amendment doubling typical recall time constraints. Voters also approved funds to investigate complaints. Both are reasonable steps toward resolving ongoing conflict. Investigation will begin soon, but it will be months before recall is a reality, and months after that before voters can petition for a referendum on any officeholder. Nothing hasty about it.
The editorial characterizes the initiation of recall as “the whim of relatively few petitioners.” Whim? That’s a bit arch, but raises a relevant point. The low threshold for petition is intended to encourage citizen participation. Typically, initiatives are subject to a subsequent full-on vote — as with recall. Last summer, a handful of petitioners in Monterey placed some 18 bylaw proposals on the warrant that could have completely upended town governance. Many were vague, poorly drafted, unworkable. Almost all were rejected or tabled by voters.
To petition is one thing. To draft and enact law is another, and the voters of Monterey well understand the difference. Another example of low threshold process is the state’s Open Meeting Law, and rules that govern requests for public documents. Any citizen can claim a violation or request documents. Officeholders are legally bound to respond in a timely manner. The worthy principle is transparency, with the burden on officials, but the legal tool can also be gamed to relentlessly disrupt normal governance, undermining trust. This has been central to recent problems in Monterey.
Our politics are unseemly, but at least we have no gauzy illusions regarding the practice of democracy, the rule of law, civil discourse and better angels. And if our hot mess sells newspapers, well, that’s great. We always read the Eagle. Everyone should.
Peter Murkett, Monterey