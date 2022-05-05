To the editor: As a six-year veteran of the Monterey Select Board and current chairman, I would like to point out that your reporting may have missed an important point. ("What happens when one town employee has too much power? It doesn’t go well, probe into Monterey's long civic conflict finds," Eagle, May 1.)
For more than 15 years, the Monterey Select Board has given Town Administrator Mellissa Noe the powers that she has now. She did not take them away from anyone. To accuse her of overstepping her authority is not factually correct.
In my opinion, the investigation was performed inexpertly. To make matters worse, several employees were not given the chance to challenge the allegations against them. One employee was not even given a copy of the report, despite my repeated requests. Does this sound fair?
The Monterey Select Board has a responsibility to serve the public and its employees. Rushing to judgment or singling out one employee for vilification does neither.
Steven Weisz, Monterey
The writer is chairman of the Monterey Select Board.