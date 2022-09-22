To the editor: The initiative at Monument Mountain Regional High School is nothing short of a travesty. ("A Berkshires high school set out to level the academic playing field. Is it moving too fast?," Eagle, Sept. 17.)
Since when did it become a high school’s place to attempt to right societal wrongs set potentially at birth?
The lines are drawn long before kids get to high school. They spend nine years of elementary education sorting themselves into the groups made up of different levels of interest, enthusiasm and intellect that lead to placement in different levels of classes in high school. That is where the leveling out takes place, where everyone has an equal opportunity to emerge beyond the limitations of their socioeconomic status and elevate themselves into a higher group.
Combining your highest achievers with your lowest is an asinine philosophy. Some may care only about sports. Some may only care about where the party is Friday and Saturday night. And some may even be struggling to speak English. It doesn’t matter if you call it leveling up or de-leveling, it will never be anything but “dumbing down,” and the consequences will be nothing short of tragic.
I first heard about it from my eighth-grade stepdaughter and said to her “that can’t possibly be right.” But she was, unfortunately. There is now zero chance of me sending any of my four children to the school that previously was my first choice.
Neil Davis, Pittsfield