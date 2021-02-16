More government?
To the editor: If you’re happy with the state of public education; with Medicare/Medicaid/The Affordable Care Act/Veterans Affairs; with the condition of our public infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.); with the cronyism between our “public servants” and large swathes of the economy (“green” energy, pharmaceuticals, weaponry, etc.); and with the ever-expanding alphabet-soup of government-surveillance organizations …
Exactly what makes you think that ceding even more authority to politicians and the vast bureaucracies that hold sway over us will improve our lives? Do you really believe that the attainment of public office magically confers the wisdom and knowledge necessary to direct the lives of millions? Do you really believe that “this time will be different”?
You are only fooling yourself.
Michele Alice, Williamstown