To the editor: Becket’s Planning Board is asked to permit the buildings for a regulated farm of cannabis.
My friend, Ann Spadafora, wrote a letter a few days ago ("Letter: Becket deserves better than pot-growing facility," Eagle, Aug. 4). She described a nightmare that she fears will result from permitting the farm of cannabis plants. Ms. Spadafora wrote about a constant traffic of heavy tractor-trailer trucks like the ones that haul granite to and from the facility that is a few miles west of the proposed farm. Often they must drive up or down the steep hill that is Bonny Rigg Hill Road. The trucks are usually noisy. They frequently lack good sound-control mufflers, and they often must, drivers and our police chief argued, use loud engine brakes to pull the loads of granite downhill at safe speed.
My husband and I live in Becket year-round. We live downhill and around the corner from the proposed site on Quarry Road. Many of our neighbors are working. Others of us are retired or semi-retired. We all must pay our real estate and “district” taxes. Many of Becket’s registered voters would like opportunities to find jobs nearby so they and their children’s families can securely remain (and settle) here in Becket.
I’ve asked my own questions about the predictable traffic in wholesale, harvested cannabis plants. Pot plants are very different from granite. A commercial pot farm ships harvested cannabis once weekly, generally, in a truck that is best described as a mini-van.
I’m guessing that those who oppose the farm so vigorously do so from fear and lacking information.
Harvested hay that is grown in huge fields where it has been cut and packed into bales may be so heavy that it needs trucking similar to granite. Cannabis grown in greenhouses simply isn’t like hay grown to feed cattle.
There is the dread of “stink.” The commonwealth of Massachusetts regulations address management and control of odor that might waft from the usual green houses in which cannabis is farmed. I’ve asked some questions about the notorious stench of pot plants. I think the Planning Board and we taxpayers need the opportunity to tour a farm like the one proposed to get a reality check about the appearance, smell and size and frequency of shipments to packers of retail cannabis products.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket