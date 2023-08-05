Letter: More info on CHP's mobile dental van plans

To the editor: In response to the article regarding mobile dental care in the Berkshires ("Can’t get in to see a dentist in Berkshire County? Some think mobile dental vans will help," Eagle, Aug. 2), CHP wishes to provide context for our well-developed mobile dental plan and our wider dental care expansion efforts.
While the article accurately highlights the dire need for dental services in the Berkshires, the article states that “Some think mobile dental vans, where dentists and hygienists drive around the county offering care,” suggesting that this service is an experimental idea. But among the 5,000 mobile health units operating in the U.S., there are hundreds of mobile dental clinics caring for millions of people. The American Dental Association is a solid advocate of this nimble and flexible care, particularly for rural and underserved communities. Mobile dental care works, alongside mobile medical care.
A mobile dental unit is subject to the same regulatory requirements as a traditional dental office (including licensure by the Department of Public Health) and offers most of the same care: dental exams and cleanings, education, X-ray facilities, a sterilization system, and technology for managing claims, medical records and appointment schedules. Mobile dental programs bring care to elderly housing, nursing homes, shelters, schools and community centers. We expect to have our mobile clinic on the road within 90 days.
More broadly, within the next year CHP will open two fixed dental sites to help address the need for dental care in the Berkshires. We will open a new dental practice in Adams, bringing care closer to more remote area residents, and we are reconfiguring our CHP Great Barrington Health Center to accommodate a larger South County dental practice, which closed last year with loss of a commercial lease. While this work is underway, our mobile dental unit will operate in Great Barrington to help us care for South County patients who have had to travel to our Pittsfield location.
The week of Aug. 6-11 is National Community Health Centers week, so it’s timely to note that CHP’s work is to find and fill gaps in health care for all our neighbors, whether they are well-insured, uninsured or relying on MassHealth. Our dental care effort is just one example of our work at CHP Berkshires.
Nicole Wilkinson, Great Barrington
The writer is director of dental operations at CHP Berkshires.