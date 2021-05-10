To the editor: We were pleased to see the article titled “UMass Amherst group to test state's public water supplies for contaminants” in Friday’s Berkshire Eagle.
There are currently 84 towns in the commonwealth that are eligible for free testing of for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in private wells, including 16 in Berkshire County (Alford, Becket, Clarksburg, Florida, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Ashford, New Marlborough, Otis, Peru, Richmond, Sandisfield, Savoy, Tyringham, Washington and Windsor). Homeowners in these eligible towns may apply for free PFAS testing of their private well drinking water online dwp-pfas.madwpdep.org.
For more information, visit www.mass.gov/doc/frequently-asked-questions-about-the-massdep-private-wells-pfas-sampling-program/download.
Jodi Lyn Cutler and David A. Reckhow, Amherst
The writers are, respectively, MassDEP private wells PFAs sampling program coordinator and professor of civil and environmental engineering at University of Massachusetts Amherst.