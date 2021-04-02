To the editor: “Health care ... is a matter best left to the individual and the free market.” (Letter to the Editor: "Let's hope Trump runs again," Eagle, March 27.)
A recent letter with the words above in the second paragraph made we wonder where the author would have us go in our society.
Money and wealth and property and access are so unfairly distributed in our capitalist society that has turned malignant that I wonder: Should the poor be made to starve, die of infectious diseases that otherwise might have been cured if they had access to health care, die of obesity and diabetes and heart disease because they have no access to healthy food, be consigned to despair and depression because of no access to education and betterment?
And this very hands-off system should be sure to disenfranchise as many of these people for fear that they will bend the future to their deserving benefit.
There is an old saying that a rising tide raises all boats. True — unless the top 1 percent or even the top 0.1 percent are skimming off far more than is fair while leaving the bottom 20 percent to fend for themselves and fall further and further behind.
No. Government of the people, by the people and for the people should clothe the naked, feed the hungry, protect the fragile and encourage the weak. That is the set of our government’s responsibilities, not to minimize government and not venerate Saints Ronald and Donald. They were representatives of our lesser, selfish angels, pushing for the concentration of wealth, not the just distribution of our bounty.
Shame on them and their (often invisible) supporters.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge