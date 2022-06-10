To the editor: So — yet another massacre made possible by our easy access to military hardware.
And more responses from the usual sources — religious and political leaders, law enforcement, school administrations, survivors, neighbors of the shooter and, of course, executives representing the arms industry.
Rarely do we read of reactions from the people who earn their living by putting these mechanisms together.
So when one of these deadly tragedies happens, what is their feeling about their role in it? Are some of them parents of school-age children? Do any arms manufacturers have a day when one can bring one’s child to work?
We are just asking. Perhaps someone out there can offer some intelligent responses.
Morris Bennett and Anne Roland, Pittsfield