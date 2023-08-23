<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: More purposeful and creative sentencing needed

To the editor: I'm writing about the handyman that bilked the retired school teacher out of $6,000 ("A retired Williamstown teacher was allegedly scammed out of over $6K by a handyman in Vermont. She wonders if she'll ever get her money back," Eagle, Aug. 19).

The teacher is sick to her stomach while I am livid.

Handyman Randy Kolbe delayed his right to a speedy trial by refusing to appear in court, thus costing the state and courts more money, and then had the audacity to renege on a pleasant plea deal that he didn't deserve in the first place.

I wish the courts could be a little more creative in sentencing of this type. I know we don't have chain gangs any longer, but we do have work programs that could be tweaked to enable this man to finish the job under police supervision.

I can imagine the kind retired teacher would never want to see this guy again, but it could be a situation in which everyone wins. The teacher gets her lawn fixed and just maybe that will be the start of the handyman getting his soul fixed.

Donna Hitchcock, Pittsfield

