Letter: More purposeful and creative sentencing needed

To the editor: I'm writing about the handyman that bilked the retired school teacher out of $6,000 ("A retired Williamstown teacher was allegedly scammed out of over $6K by a handyman in Vermont. She wonders if she'll ever get her money back," Eagle, Aug. 19).
The teacher is sick to her stomach while I am livid.
Handyman Randy Kolbe delayed his right to a speedy trial by refusing to appear in court, thus costing the state and courts more money, and then had the audacity to renege on a pleasant plea deal that he didn't deserve in the first place.
I wish the courts could be a little more creative in sentencing of this type. I know we don't have chain gangs any longer, but we do have work programs that could be tweaked to enable this man to finish the job under police supervision.
I can imagine the kind retired teacher would never want to see this guy again, but it could be a situation in which everyone wins. The teacher gets her lawn fixed and just maybe that will be the start of the handyman getting his soul fixed.
Donna Hitchcock, Pittsfield