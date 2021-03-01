More RMV inconvenience
To the editor: Laurie Greene’s recent letter “RMV inconvenience for my elderly mother (Eagle, Feb. 13) spoke to my experience and frustration.
I have dual citizenship (Canada, U.S.). I was born in Canada, came to the United States at the age of 17 and have lived and worked (now retired from General Electric Co.) in this country ever since. I have had a U.S. driver’s license since my arrival here and have always been able to renew without a problem.
My license expired last August. When I attempted to renew online, I was asked to prove identity. I tried to use my permanent resident card. However, the form asks for two numbers, both required fields, and my card has only one, so I couldn’t complete the process. I then tried to make an appointment online, but when I clicked on “renew license,” it said that cannot be done in person, only online.
So this leaves me with two questions. First: What am I supposed to do? Second: If banks, the Post Office and grocery stores can be open for essential business with mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing enforced, why can’t the registry?
It was recently announced that the Beacon movie theater will be opening soon. This is, indeed, good and welcome news. However, I think that the registry provides a more-essential service than the movie theater at this time.
One final note. I called my insurance agent to ask for guidance, left a message and did not receive the courtesy of a return call. Frustrating in the extreme.
Fernand Thebeau, Pittsfield