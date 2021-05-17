To the editor: I am writing to confirm the experience of Alex Rosenblum in regard to Tanglewood ticketing ("Letter: Tanglewood ticketing situation creates chaos," Eagle, May 11).
It is not a user-friendly system. We called at 10 a.m. and the message then was to call between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. We hung up and called back immediately and were told there were more people on hold than the system could manage and that we would have to call back.
This happened two days in a row. We finally managed to reach ticketing after approximately eight hours of calling. We were able to get tickets to only one concert (which we grabbed); we comforted ourselves by buying a subscription to the online video streams. This will be a different season for all of us.
Roselyn L Kolodny, Lee