To the editor: I would like to add my voice to my fellow pet owners who are astounded by the lack of coverage by local veterinarians for emergencies.
I, too, experienced it first hand. One of my dogs ingested a potentially toxic substance and I was told by a recording from my vet that the emergency number was for a clinic in Latham, N.Y. When I called it, they said it would be a six-hour wait. By then my dog would have been either dead or recovered.
I dosed him with an emetic and tucked him into bed not knowing if I would find a living or dead pet in the morning. Thankfully, he survived and is doing well. No one from either vet clinic called me back the next day to see how he was doing.
Susan Lovell, North Adams