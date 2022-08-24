To the editor: I read Don Morrison's Aug. 19 commentary. To tell the truth, I thought it was a joke at first.
The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago is not a joke. Articles such as this trivialize what has been going on in this country. The search of former President Donald Trump's residence is nothing to joke about. It gives ammunition to those people that want to discredit our government.
Comparing his keeping his "documents" to what was found at Trump's residence and saying if this can happen to a former president, then it can happen to him is not funny. This is fear-mongering and plays into the hands of those that do not want law to be equal for all, poor or powerful.
I am sorry if Mr. Morrison thinks this is humorous, but it is not to me, and I hope there are others that feel the same way.
Estelle Edelson, Stockbridge