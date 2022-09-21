To the editor: Don Morrison's commentary in Thursday's Eagle is nothing less than brilliant. ("Donald Morrison: In Kafka’s America, it's a black and white reality," Eagle, Sept. 15.)
His use of Franz Kafka's "Metamorphosis" as a model for describing the toxic racism (particularly toward Black males) that continues to exist in this country was an extraordinarily effective way to make his point: The vestiges of America's original sin, the embrace of human bondage, are still with us. A country where substantial numbers of our fellow citizens look to politicians like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for leadership is still very far removed from e pluribus unum.
Charles B. Dew, Williamstown