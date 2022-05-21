To the editor: Contrary to The Eagle's editorial ("Our Opinion: Monterey paid for an investigative report; officials shouldn't just sweep it under the rug," Eagle, May 7), the investigator's report on Monterey was not swept under the rug.
The report is a public record, available to all. The detailed and devastating rebuttal is also a public record, available to all. The Select Board had preliminary discussions about the report's recommendations, none of which called for discipline of any employee. Some recommendations were included in the budget at Saturday's town meeting, and others were left for further discussion by the newly constituted Select Board after the May 10 election.
Individual executive sessions for each employee charged by another with misconduct, as initially advised by town counsel, became unnecessary and, indeed, impossible under the Open Meeting Law when all the concerned employees publicly demanded open and transparent hearings.
The then-Select Board chairman, Steve Weisz, moved to address only the recommendations, rather than the charges against individuals, because the charges were completely untethered to reality. Although the report used conclusory words to pin blame on the town administrator and others, it failed to back up those conclusions. The report, in short, is a sham.
At a recent Select Board meeting, one Select Board member moved to place a letter of blame in the town administrator's file. The report contained no facts supporting that letter. There was no second, and so all that was left to do was for the Select Board to follow a few of the report's recommendations that made some sense.
Without much help from former Select Board member Weingold, who was absent far more than he was present, the Select Board, contrary to the view expressed in the editorial, has continued to promptly resolve the town's business. Nor, with the possible exception of the town clerk's office, has productivity been eroded in Town Hall.
There are a very few people in town, a tiny faction, who are still bent on holding on to personal grudges, but the rest of us are ready to move on. One indication of that was the overwhelming rejection at the May 7 town meeting of a motion to cut the town administrator's salary in half.
Your editorial attack on Monterey's government was uninformed and unwarranted. You ought to consider a public apology.
Donald S. Coburn, Monterey
The writer is a former chairman of the Monterey Select Board.