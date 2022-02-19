To the editor: On Feb. 12, Mount Greylock Regional School District Superintendent Jason McCandless proposed hiring a district-wide administrative director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB).
The district seeks to hire, in McCandless’ words: "A person with lived experience as a member of a historically marginalized community, whose sole focus professionally, is to work to increase empathy, understanding and connectedness among our students, families, staff and the communities we serve.”
At that meeting, MGRSD outlined an expected budget increase of nearly half a million dollars amid a plan to hire more teachers, occupational therapists and social workers. We enthusiastically agree that taxpayer money should be used to improve the education of all children and to provide critical resources so struggling children have the opportunity to thrive. Cortney King Tunis' recent study, "MGRSD Listening and Learning Project,” highlighted the greatest division at Mount Greylock Regional High School: social/financial class, mainly due to demographic differences between Williamstown and Lanesborough. We are not convinced that a DEIB administrative hire would mitigate this problem; in fact, it might exacerbate the divide.
It is concerning how recent DEIB policies have amplified, exaggerated and entrenched existing divisions within schools and their communities. Many such efforts have resulted in successful lawsuits against school districts as nearby as Wellesley. Activities implemented included: segregation of students by color; creation of exclusive affinity clubs; fostering a school climate preoccupied with victimhood, grievances and microaggressions; and the elimination of advanced mathematics and AP courses. The latter is justified by the reasoning that to achieve equity, academic expectations must be lowered. Such thinking and the contentious environment fostered by ill-planned DEIB initiatives inadvertently hurt the very students they aim to help.
We are categorically opposed to prejudice. Whether based on physical appearance, cultural differences, race, social class, ethnicity, sex, gender identification, ability, or national origin, we are committed to fighting discrimination in all its forms. We do challenge the creation of an administrative DEIB position in MGRSD. We question whether DEIB initiatives are a proven method of addressing prejudice and inequality. We ask if this proposal is a wise expenditure of taxpayer money.
We believe there should be additional opportunities for all members of the MGRSD community to contribute their perspectives, to analyze the rationale for creating a DEIB administrative position, and to deliberate on recent DEIB efforts overall. Respectfully, we hold that such conversation is long overdue.
Luana Maroja, Williamstown
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown
Janean Laidlaw, Williamstown
Nat Romano, Williamstown
Donna Wied, Williamstown