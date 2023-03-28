Letter: Mount Greylock needs other programs more than a diversity administrator

To the editor: Although some live above such concerns, Williamstown is broke.
Because of inflated sale prices to wealthy out-of-towners, homeowners’ taxes increased steeply in one year (some by more than $1,000). Taxes will continue to grow, owing in part to the $22.5 million fire station we approved.
Despite dire financial straits, some members of the Mount Greylock Regional School Committee and School Council want to include $100,000 in their budget for a diversity, inclusion, equity and (redundantly) belonging administrator. The exorbitant sum notwithstanding, DEI positions, which activists have made into a cause celebre, have proven controversial and harmful in other communities.
I am extremely skeptical of the usefulness of such DEI programs. There is evidence to suggest that they do not work out well and serve only to exacerbate conditions. They can insult and create friction with professional teachers, create divisiveness, actually harm students of color and become the equivalent of self-fulfilling prophecies that exist to perpetuate themselves.
I taught and directed theater for 35 years at Pittsfield High School and had one of the most diverse, inclusive classrooms and after-school activities in the entire school. In theater, empathy is at the heart of everything we do; teaching kids to walk in others’ shoes is the one of the greatest lessons education can offer.
My programs were founded on the principles of respect and inclusivity. Tolerance and championing of differences were the order of the day; bullying and prejudice were not allowed. Kids of all colors, beliefs, economic classes, and physical and mental abilities showed that they could become a family.
I believe that creating such an environment is the province of top school leadership and that this imperative extends to every staff member. I believe there are enough caring and wise individuals in our schools to model this. There is also free help from organizations like the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism.
Funding this or any further administrative position would be money irresponsibly spent, especially given the need for a visual arts teacher at the middle school. Whether theater, musical or visual, arts courses have been proven to have great impact both academically and socially on students. DEI is untested and controversial.
But apart from such teachers, what each school really needs today is a full-time resource officer, i.e., a police officer. Unfortunately, that seems to lie outside Williamstown’s purple bubble.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown
The writer is a parent of a Mount Greylock Regional School District student and a co-chair of the Western Massachusetts chapter of FAIR.