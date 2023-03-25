Letter: Mount Greylock school board was right to put off hiring new diversity administrator

To the editor: I applaud the School Committee for postponing the hire of a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEI) administrator position because of budgetary concerns.
It would be much better if our budget were used to hire new teachers, such as a visual arts teacher, who can help teach students skills that will help them in their future. Indeed, DEI is often a divisive ideology that harms students of color the most. It emphasizes an "oppressor vs. oppressed" narrative, making people feel like powerless victims without agency. It teaches students that America is a terrible country to live in (the comparison is always to Utopia), when in fact it is one of the least racist countries in the world and an excellent place to live, as attested by the millions of people trying to immigrate.
DEI’s most detrimental programs divide people into race-based "affinity groups," teaching kids that they cannot learn from people who don't look like them and that they aren’t able to be real friends with people of other races. There cannot be a more divisive ideology; the “inclusion” bit is window-dressing.
Please use our money to hire more teachers and assistants who can help students thrive and learn. For those curious to learn more, the Journal of Free Black Thought graphically shows the dangers of the DEI ideology in K-12.
Luana Maroja, Williamstown
The writer is a Mount Greylock Regional School District parent, a Latina immigrant now naturalized and a professor of biology at Williams College.