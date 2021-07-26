To the editor: I am writing in response to the online posting on Planet Valenti about the Tuesday night mountain bike races in Springside Park.
I am almost 80 years old and still an active bicyclist and a past participant in this very popular event. I am concerned about the complaints and negative comments about children enjoying their bikes. They are all smiles while riding and racing.
Numerous parents, businesses and others donate their time and energy to teach the children who are riding safe riding and racing skills in a supervised environment. This group has participated in numerous park cleanup days, and have cleaned trash out of the park on other occasions.
I think mountain biking is an appropriate use of the park. It is incorrect to claim that bicycles cause the same damage as ATVs and off-road motorcycles. Why would anyone want to prevent children from having a good time? Would you prefer them to ride in the roads?
It is typical of Pittsfield to complain when anyone wants to try something new. Why don't you ask how we can make it better for our children? Didn't you enjoy riding your bike as a child? Let the bike races continue and support efforts to expand mountain biking opportunities.
Bill Hart, Dalton