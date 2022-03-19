To the editor: Pittsfield has lost all common sense.
Bringing back Third Thursdays is great, but clearly not at the Common Park. ("Third Thursday is back, but at a new location — The Common," Eagle, March 16.) There is no way to to offer all that entertainment that stretched the entire length of North Street to South Street in a park. So just pack us all in like sardines amid a pandemic that is clearly not over, just so that we can give one or two bicyclists a right to a bike lane.
We’re sure to lose a lot of the entertainment due to size alone — no room to space it out or for the people. Good job, Pittsfield, for another one of your no-common-sense ideas, turning us into a can of sardines.
Pam Gavin, Pittsfield