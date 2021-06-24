To the editor: It was great to read Larry Parnass' lively article about our town's celebration of 250 years since its incorporation ("Sense of history present every day in Windsor as town’s milestone anniversary arrives," Eagle, June 21).
I loved seeing the photos from the bicentennial and reading Bernard Drew's comments about the industrious and community-minded Charles H. Ball.
That community spirit is still strong in our town. We'll have local vendors on hand from Windsor's small but vibrant community of artisans and creatives. And Michael and Robin Tesoro, Windsor residents and founders of Ooma Tesoro's Marinara Sauce, are, like Mr. Ball, always willing to help out. They agreed months ago (when pandemic conditions almost guaranteed that this would be a sure-fire way to lose money) to be the primary food vendors at the July 3 event.
Their pasta dishes will pair beautifully with the music of Misty Blues, a Berkshire County favorite which also has Windsor roots in keyboardist Benny Kohn, son of Ed Kohn, author of the "Windsor Now and Then" song that so fittingly frames the article. Past and present, in harmony.
It's going to be a blast.
Susan Phillips, Windsor