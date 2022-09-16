To the editor: This summer I was fortunate to spend time working at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. ("Ever wondered what goes on at Pittsfield's airport or who is flying in to the Berkshires? Here's a behind-the-scenes look," Eagle, Sept. 10.)
I have a background with a municipal city expansion endeavor called Smart Cities, where the mayors rule over all real estate investment to meet the highest AAA bond rating possible. These local governments rely upon how well municipal airports successfully function. The economic trend in Canada and Europe is to expand municipal airports into hubs for people to enjoy access to and from other major cities around the world.
Entertainment centers in hangars, including amazing experiences that bring people out of the cities and energize the economy are the result of their amazing success. Restaurants, ski resorts, fame and fortune are the key drivers for an amazing experience that can revitalize travel and boost economies back into a higher gear. The ease of intercity travel through Pittsfield Municipal Airport works better than commercial flights. It is a high-power travel corridor using technology that assures new levels of safety and the ease of access to Europe and key transfer points to network cities that thrive on high-paced economic prosperity.
Flying from municipal airports reduces the fear of flying and provides more opportunities for less cost as the economy restarts and quickly grows. Through access to elegant exchange centers around the world, we now benefit from experiencing weeklong business meetings beyond any Zoom conference imagined. All this captivates our upward expansion of flights into space. Fast-paced activities and expanded-length conferences at hangar centers full of recreation will bring travelers to our own municipal region and around the world for as long as one can imagine.
Municipal airports bring the sounds of life with the rush of each wing. It takes a moment to realize that the municipal engine roars even when it is resting in the hangar.
Mark Earl Dallmeyer, Pittsfield