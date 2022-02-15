To the editor: "Keeping a train of thought" (Eagle, Feb. 11) raised serious concerns about the planned museum for model railroads and architecture in North Adams.
It is hard not to conclude that the project has lost momentum because it lacks any compelling vision. Though it is described variously as having museum and theme park qualities, it seems to involve counting on people to pay presumably significant amounts of money to wander around a large enclosed space watching small trains run through models of famous buildings.
Even if these models are very well done, somehow the idea does not set the heart racing. There do not seem to be any theme park "rides" or "thrills" of the usual kind, no real "art" of the usual museum kind, not even any of what we would traditionally call high-level craft; even the building design has been touted for its low-cost encapsulation of a large area, I believe (and it looks like it — a bug, not a feature).
It has been my understanding that "train enthusiasts" typically like actual trains, full-scale, and maybe some high-quality vintage models, and theme-park enthusiasts actually like rides and fun stuff to do. What is North Adams going to do with this place if it goes into bankruptcy? I suppose it would be a good salt barn, but it seems a bit larger than what is needed for that. I'd suggest a rethinking.
Barbara Alexander, North Adams