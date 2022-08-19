To the editor: One constant in U.S. labor history is the struggle of workers to improve their workplace conditions and standard of living, whether it be steelmakers in the 1930s, hospital nurses in the 1970s or now museum workers in the 21st century.
At Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, members of a nationwide union of museum employees (UAW Local 2110) have been united in fighting for a fair contract. ("Union plans one-day strike Friday at Mass MoCA in North Adams," Eagle, Aug. 14.) The issues they bring to the table — a living wage, job security, a fair grievance and arbitration procedure — would be familiar to the tens of thousands of workers who proceeded them in producing printed fabrics and capacitors in the same old brick buildings in North Adams.
Like those earlier workers at Arnold Print Works and Sprague Electric, these workers at Mass MoCA who make the museum a living reality deserve the full support of Berkshire County residents. That is a constant that generations of local residents have rallied around.
Maynard Seider, Philadelphia
The writer is a professor emeritus of sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and author of "The Gritty Berkshires: A People's History from the Hoosac Tunnel to Mass MoCA."