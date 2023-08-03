Letter: My experience with mail delivery in Windsor

To the editor: I moved to Windsor seven years ago and I've never had a single issue with our mail delivery. ("Wet packages, missing mail and warnings that mail boxes were 'not approved' — here's what mail delivery is like in Windsor," Eagle, July 24.)
As a matter of fact I've gotten to know our U.S. Postal Service carriers and consider what they've done for me personally as going above and beyond. Granted our road is paved, but our driveway is crushed stone and dirt and during mud season it's a rutted mess for several weeks. I knew what I had gotten into that first spring seven years ago and learned how to deal with it.
Before they were told they could no longer drive into our driveway, they delivered our many packages with friendly smiles and a wave. Now they have to leave them out by the mailbox because that's what they were told they had to do. The vehicles they drive don't handle these roads as some would expect them to.
May I also remind your readers that have moved here to Windsor that mud season or a prolonged rain is a real issue for anyone that drives a delivery vehicle or any vehicle for that matter. The roads here can be problematic even after a small rainstorm.
It has been my experience that our carriers do the best they can given the circumstances and our road conditions. That's all we can expect of them. And I'd like to further point out that USPS delivery of our mail and packages never stopped during the pandemic. These dedicated souls were the very definition of front-line workers.
I would like to personally thank our USPS carriers for everything they do. To the new folks here in Windsor, get to know your USPS carrier. They are wonderful people who deserve to be recognized as such.
Holly Turner, Windsor