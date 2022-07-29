To the editor: In light of the election for Berkshire County sheriff and the bold claims about Tom Bowler and his character made by Alf Barbalunga regarding the passing of inmates, I feel this story should be shared.
Years ago, I worked at the Crowne Plaza in Pittsfield in the food and beverage department. We were tasked with putting on the event for Tom Bowler's very first campaign for sheriff. Honestly, I didn't really know who he was at the time, I was just there to do a job. There were so many people as it was one of our larger events.
Throughout the night I watched this man, Mr. Bowler, walk the ballroom and approach every single person that had attended the event to thank them for their support. I watched as he effortlessly made time for hundreds of people — people of all different ages, race, gender, and social status — people in our community. I observed his character, which was fierce, yet humble and full of grace. Mostly, though, he was beaming with appreciation and integrity. I served in the Army with some of the best soldiers this country has had, so I have the ability to recognize integrity with ease.
I was there to do a job, but by the end of the night I had become one of the people voting for him to be the new sheriff. My father, may he rest in peace, was a frequent resident of the Berkshire County Jail and House of Corrections — constantly in and out for pretty much my entire life — and I can say from experience the programs that Tom and his staff have implemented over the years are incredible. I am certain there are more great things to come for this community.
I know Sheriff Bowler doesn't know me, but I do know him, and I believe in what he stands for. He'll always have my support.
Jana Easterwood, Pittsfield