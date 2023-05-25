Letter: My faith was restored in our youth's patriotism

To the editor: I recently attended a Little League game at Clapp Park in Pittsfield to cheer on my friend's grandchildren.
I am a Navy veteran and occasionally wear a hat stating that, and I wear it with pride. As I was standing at the fence, a young boy came out of the dugout, fist-pumped me through the fence and said, "Thanks for your service." I still tear up thinking about it now.
Through this encounter, my worry about our country's future has lessened. If this young man's behavior is indicative of future generations, then I believe we will be just fine.
Mike Spelman, Pittsfield