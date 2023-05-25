<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: My faith was restored in our youth's patriotism

To the editor: I recently attended a Little League game at Clapp Park in Pittsfield to cheer on my friend's grandchildren.

I am a Navy veteran and occasionally wear a hat stating that, and I wear it with pride. As I was standing at the fence, a young boy came out of the dugout, fist-pumped me through the fence and said, "Thanks for your service." I still tear up thinking about it now.

Through this encounter, my worry about our country's future has lessened. If this young man's behavior is indicative of future generations, then I believe we will be just fine.

Mike Spelman, Pittsfield

