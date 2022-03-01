To the editor: Kudos to our Berkshire Museum. My daughter, 5-year-old granddaughter and I had a wonderful experience at the museum recently.
I had read about the scaled-down model of the Nautilus submarine but was overwhelmed when I saw the two-room mock-up. There were so many things in that display that children could do and I didn't see an unhappy child playing in it.
Then we went to the live animal show. There were good representatives of different types of animals. The two people who brought the show and handled the animals explained them on a level that the younger children could understand, They showed among other animals two parrots, baby alligators, a fully grown llama and, of course snakes. The finale was a red kangaroo whom they let hop around the auditorium for a bit. She came close to the children, much to their delight.
My granddaughter was one of many children present who I heard say that they didn't want to leave and wanted to come back. We certainly will. There are a lot of rooms yet to explore.
Nancy Judware, Pittsfield