Letter: My hopes for the planet and humanity's future

To the editor: Don Lathrop’s July 13 letter to the editor spotlighted how mass altruism emails become a flood or an avalanche on average people.
Only a corporation could keep up. Still, I hope the billions of messages to billions of people can crystallize into a world of new kindness and rights and justice for planet and people and animals. And I’ll believe that if soon dreams materialize for two or three kindness upsurges — say, uncommon hopes for ombudsman systems strong as court systems everywhere; for bioscience’s no-kill/ lab-grown meats to be strongly available everywhere; trillion-dollar hopes to utilize the world’s mass aircraft repurposed into anti-disaster forces; the ability to strongly beat famines, pandemics, earthquake emergencies and so forth; and most dramatically put military-size air fleets toward mass “waterbombing” to overwhelmingly soak down today’s apocalypse of wildfires and also to cool apocalyptic urban heatwaves.
And I sense such a “kindness first” retrofit of world would unleash other nice stuff of dreams, such as ending homelessness (which an eviction battle now forces upon me and my cat), while I worriedly study the all-devouring mega-fires of California, Australia and Canada, trying to comprehend the right fire protection for the Berkshires here.
Anyway, I’ll gamble on planet goodness speeded by internet and gamble to see bits of utopia in my remaining lifetime, and I’m 78 so seeing results won’t wait for very long. Am I hopeful or hopeless? Actually, half and half. I see madly unfit elites ruling nations, people intolerantly polarized or bureaucratically paralyzed — but here humans are at a doorway to be the planet’s first “tool” to block an asteroid, a kindness new in Earth’s billions of years.
I’m betting humans won’t throw away the multibillion-years background to this moment. I assume a good time for good dreams, aided by internet.
Richard Greene, North Adams