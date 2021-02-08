My intent to challenge Rep. Neal
To the editor: I am writing to express my discontent regarding the employment of U.S. Rep. Richard Neal by the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Neal has been employed at UMass for more than 20 years. That is problematic for me as a citizen because I demand a full-time member of Congress who is entirely focused on and objective about the important work of Congress.
Being a lecturer at UMass is a time commitment that necessarily takes up time that could be used to reach out to constituents or work on legislation.
Shockingly, Neal has maintained his position at UMass despite becoming chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, a job that presumably requires a member of Congress to be less focused on their district or their constituents and more focused on the big picture for the country. Even during the pandemic, during a time of national crisis, Neal has continued to teach at UMass. While negotiations regarding relief were at a stalemate last year, Neal was teaching a journalism course and getting a paycheck from UMass. This situation is really stunning to me because I believe in and expect good government.
Neal should not take money from UMass in one hand and then help dole out huge amounts of federal taxpayer dollars to UMass and other corporatized higher education institutions as part of COVID relief packages with the other hand as Chair of the Ways and Means Committee.
I call on Rep. Neal to resign his position at UMass or resign his seat in Congress. He just doesn’t seem to be giving his job as a representative in Congress his full time and energy. He should remove himself from any discussions, legislative processes or votes regarding relief or other payments that would, if enacted, benefit UMass.
I intend to challenge Rep. Neal in 2022 regardless of whether or not he decides at this late stage to become a full-time member of Congress. I have a lot of respect for Rep. Neal and I thank him for his service. Still, I demand to have a full-time member of Congress. The times demand it.
David George Morin, Feeding Hills