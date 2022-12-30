Letter: My Monday drive into PIttsfield was a rough ride

To the editor: On Monday, I had to go to Pittsfield to ship a package.
I have never seen a city in the Northeast have road conditions as poor as these two days after a storm. ("The snowstorm left Pittsfield’s roads ‘really dangerous,’ and a lot of residents are wondering why it's still so bad out there," Eagle, Dec. 27.) It is up to your imagination to guess how bad the potholes will be after there is a thaw.
Maybe your mayor should devote more energy to road maintenance instead of bike lanes on North Street.
Joseph Wilk, Cheshire