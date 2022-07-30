To the editor: The very thorough article by Heather Bellow ("In case of nuclear war, head to the Berkshires? Decades ago, that was part of the plan," Eagle, July 22) presents only one side of the issue.
In an article titled "Memories of the 18th Field Hospital (PW)(Cadre)" that I authored in Military Medicine in 2020, I pointed out that many local residents in that era considered Pittsfield to be a second-level nuclear bomb threat because of General Electric Ordnance Division's manufacturing of guidance systems. Indeed, thousands of people constructed "bomb shelters" in their cellars in case such an attack occurred.
Fortunately, there was neither an influx of "escapees" nor a need to utilize those shelters. However, both sides of the story need to be memorialized.
Henry Tulgan, Pittsfield
The writer is a retired major in the U.S. Army Reserve Medical Corps and was the commanding officer of the the 18th Field Hospital (PW)(Cadre) when it was activated in Pittsfield in the 1960s.