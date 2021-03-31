To the editor: This week my extended family, who are spread all over this country, will be celebrating the holiday of Passover, each in their own way during this pandemic plague.
The holiday commemorates our escape from Egypt thousands of years ago. The Hebrew immigrants to that land had originally been welcomed in peace because of the great service one of our patriarchs had provided the then-pharaoh. However, a later pharaoh became fearful of these people who were different and worshiped a different G-d and so enslaved them. Ever since, the story of the bitterness of bondage is retold yearly, in part as a reminder that no person desires to be enslaved.
Over several millennia, my ancestors have been refugees many times despite having made great contributions to the lands were they lived. My grandparents and my grandparents-in-law all left (or fled) their homelands, not speaking a word of English. Two of them were young teenagers, each traveling alone. They eventually made a life in America and started businesses that employed dozens of people. Their sons and sons-in-law had businesses that employed hundreds of people at any one time. One gave his life for this country at the Battle of the Bulge. Some of their children had businesses while others became teachers, healers, builders, scholars and artists. Because of immigrants and their children, this country became a great and wonderful place, rich in many ways tangible and intangible.
It saddens me that there are so many descendants of immigrants who do not appreciate how their families got here and were then often treated poorly. Please take time to consider how we now benefit from the hard work of those various peoples who came here from far-off places with strange traditions and speaking other languages, and too often arriving with only the clothes on their back. The greatest thing we have to fear from new immigrants is they will discover our country’s shortsightedness and lack of humanitarianism.
Lewis R. Schiller, Pittsfield