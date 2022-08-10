To the editor: This story about taking possession of a neighborhood home by Miss Hall's School in 1997 is not a new story. ("An 1800s Pittsfield home owned by Miss Hall's School gets a reprieve from demolition," Eagle, Aug. 3.)
Miss Hall's School has a track record of taking over local neighborhood properties, using them as faculty housing, not maintaining them and then usually selling the property after many years of neglect and being an eyesore for a neighborhood.
Other examples of this practice would be Barbara Euston's home on Pomeroy Avenue. The property was inherited by Miss Hall's free and clear, turned into faculty housing with little maintenance and eventually sold. This was after Euston left millions of dollars to Miss Hall's School.
Dale and Ann Fowler on May 31, 2021, gave Miss Hall's School their beautiful, immaculate estate at 60 Crofut St. Another free property, like Euston's home, is neglected and becomes an eyesore. This deterioration was after the school had indicated directly to the Crofut Street neighborhood that the 60 Crofut St. property would be a showpiece for the school and the neighborhood. Shallow promises.
Here is an institution that probably pays no property tax being a nonprofit school, received two free properties and still refuses to be a responsible neighbor.
As stated by Miss Hall's manager of facilities Jeff Crosier about the 465 Holmes Road Property, "Nothing has been updated pretty much ever since we got it from Mrs. Weston." I personally knew Weston and visited her home. At that time, it was well-maintained and a lovely home.
As a past neighbor of the Crofut Street Miss Hall's properties, which have been sold, I can say without hesitation that their promises are meaningless and their commitment to a neighborhood nonexistent.
This directs me to one unanswered question: What is Miss Hall's School's true reason for wanting to tear down this one house, when in the past they just sold the properties?
A. King Francis, Pittsfield