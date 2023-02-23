Letter: My problem with PittSMART

To the editor: PittSMART is the the city app to request street repairs building maintenance and resolution of other problems.
If you put in a request, don’t expect any resolution for months, if that, even for something simple. I'm wondering who is running the app or keeping track of requests. Is it a real person or robot? Does anything really get completed? I put in a road request in 2022, and it just came back as completed, but it is not. It was never even looked at it. It seems any repairs to roads needed especially in Ward 2 are put on the back burner. Is it because of our councilor? Maybe I’m wrong, but it seems quite obvious.
Ask any questions about PittSMART and you get nothing — same as asking where marijuana taxes are going.
Maggie Smith, Pittsfield