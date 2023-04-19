Letter: My problem with Rest of River Committee's process

To the editor: Thank you Berkshire Regional Planning Commission for not turning off our audio during the "brawl," as described in the headline of a recent Eagle article about Lee residents protesting the actions of the Housatonic Rest of River Committee as they side with General Electric Co. in Lee's battle to stop the PCB toxic dump planned for our town.
The meeting facilitator recognized our angst and our right to speak, denying the requests of the Rest of River Committee to turn off our mics. The proposed dump site happens to be less than a half-mile from my home. After being exposed to these toxic chemicals in the river across from our home for over 50 years, we are now expected to gracefully accept their relocation up the river.
The committee's own engineer, TRC Environmental Corporation, has stated that GE has yet to prove the stability of the proposed dump, which raises fears of its eventual collapse, resulting in another environmental disaster. You would think that with such uncertainty, the committee would stop to think before allocating funds to oppose our court plea to stop the dump. We believed this was the goal of the Rest of River Committee when first organized 10 years ago. The Environmental Protection Agency's original decree ordered all the waste be shipped out of state, recognizing that we did not have a viable site located safely away from neighborhoods. This committee is past any further need for secrecy and should be sure the public supports their actions.
Clare Lahey, Lee