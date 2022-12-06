Letter: My reasons for voting against Lenox cell tower bylaw

To the editor: We must vote no on the new cell tower bylaw until the Planning Board gets us a more legally protective telecommunications bylaw — one that provides an improvement over the current bylaw, with stricter requirements to safeguard our wonderful small town. ("A proposed bylaw regulating wireless facilities in Lenox has prompted vigorous opposition. Will these concessions win enough votes?," Eagle, Dec. 1.)
The bylaw we currently have offers language sufficiently able to expand cellphone calling coverage while protecting Lenox from an aggressive and invasive industry. Our current bylaw contains an overlay district defining where a facility may or may not be installed, expressing value for our real estate, health and historic character. There is also language that helps protects our power to say no to a poorly sited facility.
We’ve had two cell-industry insiders for 18 months advising our Planning Board on how to keep Lenox cellphone friendly. These two insiders (not impartial or independent) consulting on the new bylaw language both threatened theoretical lawsuits from the telecoms. Leveraging fear, the new bylaw extends outrageous permissions to the telecom industry. Disturbingly porous, with gaping omissions, loopholes and lacking specific/scientific requirements, the new bylaw renders each and every resident of Lenox powerless to ever successfully protest.
No overlay protections for "thickly settled" residential zones.
A skimpy 250-foot cell tower setback — instead of the scientifically researched 1,640-foot minimum — can be reduced to just 1 to 1½ times the tower height from your property line with an "administrative waiver."
Most disturbing: no residential setbacks for small-cell rooftop type collocation antennae installations or restrictions on maximum transmission power levels.
There are not enough telecom insurance requirements to cover all the unforeseen.
There is no defined burden of proof of an applicants’ need to install at a particular location.
Our legal recourse?
“You can pursue a civil suit against the telecoms,” a Planning Board member informed us recently, publicly.
Really?
This would be disastrous for our residential real estate values as well as our safety and health.
I’m voting no. Vote no with me at the Lenox Memorial High School Auditorium on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
Karen Beckwith, Lenox