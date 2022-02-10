To the editor: As one of the token "conspiracy theorists" named, and only partially quoted, in Clarence Fanto’s Jan. 29 column ("Clarence Fanto: When it comes to the idea of a vaccine passport, public input can be a double-edged sword," Eagle), I’d like to respond.
I commend those named for finding time in their busy lives to participate in the democratic process. I commend them for their courage to publicly share their views, even when they knew their views may not be fully understood or, in this case, even used in an attempt to publicly shame them by name. After all, it’s their democracy, too. I feel unthreatened by their opinions and personal choices. I’m glad they’re an active part of our community. While they held unique perspectives, their conclusions were still in alignment with the consensus of those who spoke: basically, a unanimous rejection of vaccine passports in the tri-town.
I retain the right to my relationship with my own religious, cultural and genetic heritage, with or without Mr. Fanto’s approval. The generation of World War II Veterans is swiftly disappearing. I can see that the profound lessons of that dark period are losing influence on subsequent generations. Memories fade quickly. We must never become so naive as to think that prejudice, government overreach and even violence toward our neighbors is an impossibility in our modern societies. Surely, this is one of the most potent and timeless lessons throughout all of history.
I encourage those who read Mr. Fanto’s column but didn’t attend the meeting to watch it in full on YouTube. There were compelling speakers that Mr. Fanto didn’t name, including a Berkshire physician (at 1:32 during the meeting video) who accurately described the medical reasons a mandate/passport wouldn't make sense and the larger dangers of vaccine segregation.
Personally, I am dumbfounded by the global trend of vaccine passports and segregating people by vaccination status. Vaccinated people still get infected and transmit this disease. Natural immunity is proven effective (and can be tested for). The role of comorbidities in the majority of COVID deaths is well defined. It’s headline news that the COVID vaccines do in fact come with repeatable risks (hark to the physician’s comments). If anybody wants to explain to me how it makes sense, you can easily find me around town sporting my newly minted T-shirt: “Berkshire County’s ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ in Residence.”
Noah Lauzon, Stockbridge