Letter: My response to those attacking my consultation in Lenox

To the editor: Once again, my name is sullied in your fine publication and I am compelled to respond. ("Letter: Second set of eyes needed on Lenox wireless bylaw" and "Sparks fly as residents tangle with town planners over Lenox cellular bylaw proposal," Eagle, April 5.)
It was ironic that I saw these remarks when I was entering a deposition in the matter of a wireless company suing another Massachusetts town. Reflecting on my testimony as that town’s expert, the material that we covered would have been way over the heads of the Lenox activists’ supposed experts. Moreover, I imagine that the attorney for the wireless company who was interrogating me would not be inclined to believe I am a shill for industry.
My role is to be as knowledgeable as I can and to provide that knowledge, both the good and the bad, to my clients. In my opinion, the Lenox Planning Board has been a shining example of due process, collaboration and respect for the community.
My remarks are my own and do not represent the positions of the town of Lenox, its staff or elected or appointed officials.
David Maxson, Medfield
The writer is co-founder of Isotrope LLC and a consultant hired by the town of Lenox to review the wireless facilities bylaw proposal.