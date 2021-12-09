To the editor: David Rempell's letter ("Letter: Time to give Mass. citizens some control over the end of their lives," Eagle, Dec. 3) advocates for the End of Life Options Act.
I oppose the legislation and disagree with Mr. Rempell on three points: purpose, language and the role of government.
Purpose: End-of-life issues are troubling, especially when our loved ones suffer. Christian and secular thinking on this issue clash. Victor Hugo captures the Christian viewpoint in "Les Miserables": "Death belongs to God alone. By what right do men touch that unknown thing?" Paramount for Christians are reverence for God and the final state of the dying person's soul. The end of life is a sacred time for persons facing death — a chance to put their lives into perspective and reconcile with God, seek forgiveness and ask for mercy as they prepare their souls for entry into the next life, keeping open to the end the opportunity for a death-bed conversion. In this case, those in favor of the proposed legislation seek to equip the dying with a state-sanctioned pathway to self-destruction that imperils souls. If passed, the act would speed up the timeline to death and transform the dying person's final act in this life to one of defiance, self-will and ingratitude toward God — something any clear-thinking Christian sees as self-destructive; or again to quote Hugo: "The worst wound possible ... alienate ourselves from God."
Language: Mr. Rempell bristles at using the word "suicide" in discussing the proposed act. He prefers "medical aid," a softer term. Euphemisms often mask untruth. My dictionary still defines "suicide" as "the act of intentionally killing oneself," which is the intended "legalized" end point this legislation seeks to put in place for the dying. "Suicide" and its negative connotations mean a much harder sell to poll respondents who might not favor the proposed legislation if clearer, truthful words were part of the discussion.
Government: Mr. Rempell insists, too, government has one role in this matter: to pass the legislation. Not true. Government has a role as the standard bearer for our society. Who are we? What value do we place on life? I believe in the sanctity of life and want government to do same as well. "Thou shalt not kill" still works for me. We should not add yet another means for state-sanctioned killing and death. Please join me in standing firm to oppose this proposed legislation.
Steve Garrity, Pittsfield