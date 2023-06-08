Letter: My time working with Barbara Hassan doesn't match with state ethics complaint

To the editor: I’m responding to allegations of conflict of interest and impropriety by Barbara Hassan in her work for the town of Lanesborough. ("State Ethics Commission poised to take action against Barbara Davis-Hassan of Lanesborough regarding Berkshire Mall," Eagle, May 17.)
I have served with Hassan on the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals for more than two years. I have also seen her in action at town meetings and have dealt with her for more than 10 years in her work as a Realtor. On the ZBA, I’ve consistently been impressed with her honesty, directness and extreme diligence in handling potential conflicts of interest. She has repeatedly recused herself from involvement in ZBA issues where she’s had real estate or other dealings with applicants and attorneys coming before the board. As a longtime Realtor who has served over many years on almost every town board, Hassan has repeatedly had to consider carefully and negotiate questions of conflict of interest. She knows the law, and she’s very diligent.
Hassan has extensive knowledge and experience with all aspects of Lanesborough government. She has volunteered many hours to serve on the Planning Board, Economic Development Committee, ZBA and DPW Study Committee. She is the Lanesborough delegate to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and has regularly attended other town committees and Select Board meetings for the past eight years.
Based on everything I’ve seen and heard from Hassan, I am extremely skeptical about allegations of impropriety or conflict of interest. This is just not in character with the hard-working, dedicated volunteer I’ve observed over more than 10 years. The timing of the allegations right before the town election is especially troubling.
Lanesborough is a wonderful town with many hard-working people in Town Hall and on our committees. But in our town and others, long-established patterns of sexism and those appearing as outsiders to “old boy network” can be vicious, insidious and very damaging. The town has lost many excellent women employees in recent years. Why is this? Why are so few residents now willing to volunteer for the committees so necessary to the proper functioning of our government?
The timing of this smear campaign against Hassan is no accident. The recent allegations have a bad smell. They deserve a thorough airing. Hassan is a strong advocate for good government. She is currently running for Select Board. I urge supporters of good government to join me in voting to elect her.
William Matthiesen, Lanesborough