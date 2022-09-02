To the editor: For many of us, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts’ “What a Difference a DA Makes” campaign, launched in 2017, served as a spotlight for illuminating the enormous power that district attorneys wield in Berkshire County and throughout our nation.
Many of us not only opened our eyes to the to the fact that the district attorney is the most powerful law enforcement official in the county, but we also came to understand the responsibility of determining who fills this role falls to each citizen. In 2018, with a campaign platform based on criminal justice reform measures and strengthening all Berkshire communities of through inclusive policies and community partnerships, Andrea Harrington was elected as the first woman Berkshire district attorney. I will stand with DA Harrington and those of Berkshire County who know justice reform in any context is a journey. We cannot go back.
Since taking office, DA Harrington has used her position to reach out to all community stakeholders — law enforcement agencies and grassroots organizations alike — in upholding her promise of working to develop an equitable criminal justice system for all people of Berkshire County. As community engagement director of the office, I witnessed her fearless effort daily, and I was honored to participate. Working with DA Harrington in facilitating youth civic engagement and leadership development, along with coordinating the office’s community-based projects and inclusive strategic initiatives, demonstrated that she understands the need for all to participate — from youth and young adults impacted by the justice system to young people becoming civically engaged and making their voices heard to community members battling the root causes of involvement in the criminal justice system. We all need to be invited to the table. We cannot go back.
As Democratic voters deciding the party’s primary winner on Sept. 6, I believe our choice is clear. Do we give in to fear tactics that vilify the “other” in our communities and erode our chance to view Berkshire County’s justice system through the lens of reform-minded policies and inclusivity? Or do we stand together with DA Harrington knowing that the journey to an equitable justice system that reflects all of Berkshire County has the best chance in her capable hands?
Vote with me to reelect Andrea Harrington on Sept. 6.
Bryan House, Housatonic
The writer is the former community engagement director for the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.