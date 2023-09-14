Letter: My time working with John Krol has demonstrated he has what it takes to be mayor

To the editor: Of all the facets and prerequisites needed to be an effective leader and mayor for the city of Pittsfield that we need and deserve, John Krol has the "it" factor.
I have had the pleasure of working for and with John since 2010 when he was first elected to Ward 6 City Council. At that time, the lack of code enforcement was creating major inequities for our residents and the city worked in concert to implement the non-owner-occupied registration program. I watched John work closely on a divided topic to bring sides together for the best interest of public health and safety.
As the owner of his OneEighty Media marketing company, John has partnered with me on a wide variety of public health initiatives that include Mass in Motion, healthy dining options program, websites, retailer education training and health equity initiatives. During COVID, John and I kept engaged with each other while he was working in Newton (Benchmark Senior Living) and he played a vital role in supporting and protecting the residents from COVID. Not only is John engaged and has a requisite for being calm, cool, and collected under pressure, but he can roll his sleeves up and make things happen. I am honored to not only work with John on public health equity work but to see him grow as a dad, a dedicated small business owner and a person who is engaged in his community has been a blessing.
John has what it takes to be an effective mayor and leader of the city of Pittsfield, which we deeply need now more than ever. He will carefully make choices under pressure in a calm and effective way bringing divided sides to the same place to better our community. Please vote for John Krol on Sept. 19.
James Wilusz, Pittsfield