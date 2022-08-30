To the editor: Over the last seven years, I have worked closely with Sheriff Tom Bowler as a member of his staff at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction.
During this time, I have found Sheriff Bowler to be a man of strength, integrity and strong moral fiber. He is a leader by example who is committed to the safety and security of Berkshire County and is willing to seek new initiatives to treat, train and educate our incarcerated population.
I was fortunate to lead an innovative program to create, design and build the first-of-its-kind aquaponics lab at the jail that is now providing education and training to inmates while also serving our community. Aquaponic growing uses fish waste to hydroponically grow leafy greens. With the support and supervision of Sheriff Bowler, we built a 60-by-72-foot, state-of-the-art greenhouse, which houses more than 2,500 tilapia fish and 4,500 heads of lettuce and other leafy greens. Outside, we have 40 raised vegetable beds, 25 fruit trees, 35 blueberry bushes, four bee hives and a large perennial garden. All of this was built at no cost to the state, the jail or taxpayers.
Our inmates are involved in every aspect of this growing facility. They learn how to grow and everything needed to ensure a successful harvest. Aquaponic growing is STEM and STEAM education on a silver platter. Our inmates are engaged in the day-to-day operation and management inside and outside the greenhouse which runs 24/7/365. It gives them a sense of purpose. They learn to be a committed member of a team, build a work ethic, fulfill expectations and be a part of something far greater than oneself. They leave with skills they never imagined. Of the 40 or more who have passed through our facility, many are now successfully holding jobs in our community.
Since March 2020, we have grown, harvested and donated more than 220,000 heads of lettuce, as well as basil, kale, arugula and a variety of other vegetables throughout Berkshire County via our volunteer network.
We have also developed curriculum for Berkshire Community College, Pittsfield High and Taconic High to enhance their educational experience. This is the Sheriff’s Office helping the community. This is Sheriff Bowler being committed to his community.
Please join me Sept. 6 in voting for another term for Sheriff Tom Bowler.
Robin McGraw, South Egremont